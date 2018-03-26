You can now get a REAL ID in Mass.

BOSTON (NEWS10/WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have the option to get a REAL ID beginning on Monday.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act was passed after 9/11 to create minimum security standards for state issued drivers licenses and ID cards.

If you have a passport, you will never need a REAL ID; however, if you plan to fly or enter federal buildings and do not have a passport, you’ll need a REAL ID by October 2020.

To obtain a REAL ID, you’ll have to bring additional documentation to prove your residency to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The REAL ID process requires a third form of documentation.

“If you’re getting the Real ID, you’ll need to bring your drivers license, and also a utility bill, a mortgage statement, something that shows your residence in Massachusetts,” Sue Como, of AAA, said.

Massachusetts residents will still have the option to get a regular ID.

New York began accepting applications for the REAL ID last year.

Learn more about the REAL ID.