Veterans transition to civilian life with help from the College of Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adjusting to civilian life after service in the military can be difficult and chaotic.

A local college has a program to help veterans with this transition.

The College of Saint Rose, there is a place making a huge difference in the lives of veterans.

Transitioning into college life wasn’t always easy for Frankie Houser, a marine veteran.

After six years in the marines, he struggled to fill a void.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that the real fight actually happens a lot at home, alone,” Houser said.

That all changed, when he and his fiancée Ashley discovered the Veteran Center at Saint Rose.

A safety net to do school work; a place to find vets, helping vets.

“What helped while we were there (in Afghanistan), for me, it was having those guys that would lift you up in those low moments; and you get that here as well,” Houser said.

The center is fairly new, opening in 2015.

It is run by Saint Rose graduate, Marty Dinan, who is a veteran himself. Dinan is the director of veteran enrollment at Saint Rose.

The center has programs to catch veterans up to speed with their classmates and brings services from the Albany Veterans Affairs to the center.

‘What the college environment’s like, it’s completely different than the service. Once they get that going, they will know how to pick up and I’ll give them everything they can to do that,” Dinan said.

Houser chose to major in psychology and clinical mental health counseling.

He has a 4.0 GPA.

It’s now his goal to help others who may be struggling to transition into a life after service.

“That there’s a community. I think the hardest part for all of us is laying down our pride and asking for help. It’s normal to feel a certain way, it’s okay to feel that. We’ll help you through it,” Houser.

By next fall, the center plans to have on-campus housing strictly for veterans.

Frankie Houser enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17. He became an intelligence analyst assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines in Afghanistan from 2013-14. Houser was honorably discharged in 2016. The college of Saint Rose has received national recognition for service to veterans on its Albany campus.

For more information on the Veterans Program at Saint Rose visit: https://www.strose.edu/admissions/veteran-students/