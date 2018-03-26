Smart TVs provide viewing options, can put personal information at risk

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Smart TVs are changing the way many of us watch television, but could there be unseen risks putting your personal information at risk?

Imagine it, sitting at home, with your family, watching a movie on Netflix.

While you guys are enjoying the time together, a hacker is secretly breaking in to your online accounts and stealing your information.

It’s all around us, every day.

Technology can be many things, including helpful or overwhelming.

For some it’s downright intimidating.

But one thing we can all agree on, it’s everywhere. You just can’t get away from it.

Meet Michael Cook. He’s the manager at the computer answers store in Clifton Park.

He’s seen it all. But lately, there’s a new problem and it’s a serious one.

Online hackers, not using your computer to access your information, but instead your Smart TV.

“We have a lot of people who come in here who have, for lack of a better word, gotten mauled by someone online,” Cook said.

It’s not just televisions that have online apps already built-in. But even streaming devices like Firesticks can put your personal info at risk. The worst part is many don’t realize they are vulnerable, until it’s too late.

“There is scam artist and hackers all over the world that are just rejoicing over this,” Cook said.

So what are some tips?

Cook suggests using only secure and protected Wi-Fi connections, ones that require passwords.

Also, stay up to date on security upgrades. Those are update frequently to stay ahead of the bad guys who want your money.

It’s advice Robert Jordan plans to follow with his technology.

“You could be happy go lucky one day and the next day you could be completely wiped out,” Jordan said.

Another tip?

Disconnect your Smart TV from the internet when it’s not in use, that gives hackers less opportunities to access your information.