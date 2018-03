COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say sent child pornography online.

John Labarca, 35, of New Jersey, was arrested and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor.

Labarca was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail on $30,000 bail.

The FBI, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and Colonie Police assisted in the investigation.