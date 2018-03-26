Police investigating overnight shooting at Albany Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting around midnight Monday morning at the Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue Extension in Albany.

Shooting occurred overnight at Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue. An isolated incident inside of a room on the second floor. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Victim shot once in leg. Non-life threatening injuries. — Albany Police (@albanypolice) March 26, 2018

Police took one suspect into custody at the scene, but police say more arrests are possible.

According to police, the suspect forced his way into a room on the second floor of the motel and shot the victim in the leg. The 41-year-old victim was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and the shooting was “an isolated incident.”

Albany police remain on scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.