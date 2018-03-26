NY Attorney General’s Office investigating non-profit associated with NXIVM

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office is now investigating a non-profit organization associated with NXIVM.

The non-profit allegedly sponsored studies of the brain and other human behavioral studies without anyone overseeing them.

In December, reports started to surface about some of the weird rituals that allegedly went on within the organization.

Now the attorney general’s office is ordering the founder and a doctor to turn over all of their documents, including financial records.

NXIVM claims to be a self-help group that’s focused on business and personal improvement. It has denied any wrongdoing.