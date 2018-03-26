Lark Street Restaurant Week begins April 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lark Street Business Improvement District (“Lark Street BID”) announced it will host its 2ND annual Restaurant Week, April 8-14.

The BID received eighteen restaurant participants this year, which included Bombers Burrito Bar, Savoy Taproom and Restaurant, Lark Tavern, Café Hollywood, Café 217, El Loco Mexican Restaurant, El Mariachi Tapas, Kanters Deli, LAX Restaurant and Lounge, McGuire’s Restaurant, Mio Posto, Noho Pizza, Rain Modern Chinese, Shogun, Tapasia, and Umana Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Select menu items will be offered for $20.18 during the week.

For more information about Restaurant Week on Lark Street, visit larkstreetbid.org