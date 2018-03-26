How to prevent Facebook from accessing your text and call information

(WTNH) — A new report from Ars Technica has revealed that the phone call and text message information from Facebook user’s Android devices has been stored within Facebook’s user data.

While downloading profile data from the social network, which generally contains all of the information on your profile as well as your interactions on the website and app, a New Zealand man discovered that two years of his phone records were also provided in the information that he downloaded.

Facebook does ask for permissions to access phone contact data as a way to surface new friend recommendations under “People You May Know” and assist with an algorithm that helps power meaningful connections. This was primarily a setting that users can allow or restrict access to on Facebook Messenger or Facebook Lite on Android.

Facebook permissions have included an opt-in to access text message and phone call data through user’s Android mobile devices.

How do you download all of your Facebook information? Go to ‘Settings‘ and under ‘General Account Settings’, a link is listed to ‘Download a Copy of Your Facebook Data’

How do you turn-off Facebook’s access to phone contacts? Facebook Messenger will upload all of your contacts if you have syncing turn on. To change that, follow these instructions.

Facebook has also stressed, in their blog post, that they do not sell contact data and by syncing contacts to Facebook, they do not collect the content of user’s text messages or calls.