Garbage removal continues to plague city of Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Troy continues to be plagued with a trash problem.

It’s a story we first brought you at the beginning of this month and have been dedicated to keeping an eye on.

One neighborhood is completely fed up.

After neighbors persistently complained about the garbage in this vacant lot, Troy is now taking action.

But, what about the garbage all over the rest of the city?”

Drive through Lansingburgh and you’ll see bottles, plastic bags and pizza boxes littering the area.

People on 6th Avenue say their fed up with the garbage.

“There’s trash everywhere. Like I said it’s almost like the opioid epidemic out here there’s so much trash in Troy,” said Marvin Ruffin, who lives in Troy.

“You’ve got people drive by and throw things you know it’s just sad. Something needs to be done about it,” Ruffin said.

He said most of the trash comes from people throwing it out their windows or dumping it in empty lots.

“Most of the garbage don’t come from people who live in the area,” said Mack Henderson, from Troy.

Some neighbors caused such a stink; the city came in on Monday to clean this area around 61 6th Ave.

It’s the same area where a shed was suspiciously set on fire over the summer. The debris from that has been collecting even more trash.

“Code enforcement has to come in and they have to ticket these people,” said City Council President, Carmella Mantello.

Mantello said the administration needs to be proactive, especially after the new trash fee.

“The taxpayers right now are paying their bill and they want to see better service,” Mantello said.

With only eight laborers working for DPW, it’s hard to get to every problem area.

On Monday, all eight of them were busy on specific lots, leaving big items throughout the city to wait on the curb.

NEWS10 ABC called city hall for answers. But, no one returned phone calls.

Neighbors are having the same problem. At this point, many people are taking the trash out themselves.

“We sweep ourselves we just got so tired of it we just start doing it ourselves,” Ruffin said.

“They’re not just going to sit back and let anything and everything happen in their community. Because, they’re proud of it,” Henderson said.

If you see a garbage problem in your area report it on Troy’s website or call the hotline.

TROY GARBAGE COLLECTION (website)

HOTLINE: To schedule a pick-up call (518) 270-4579 or (518) 270-1115. To report a possible code violation, please call Code Enforcement at (518) 279-7180.