Funeral services held for Niko Dinovo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community is saying their final goodbyes on Monday to 17-year-old Niko Dinovo.

Niko was known as a fighter up until the very end.

The funeral services were held for Niko, who died more than 500 days after being severely injured in a car crash at Blessings Tavern back in October 2016.

When he first arrived at the hospital, doctors gave him a one percent chance of surviving. He then spent 508 days at Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit with third-degree burns affecting nearly all of his body.

His nurses say they had never seen someone fight as hard as he did.

His friends and family say Niko never took no for an answer, which is why they weren’t at all surprised he proved so many doctors wrong by hanging on for so long.