Funding to help prevent flooding due to ice jams

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter we’ve seen ice jams cause severe flooding in local communities.

Officials have announced they will be putting forth money to study them, in hopes to prevent flooding for next winter.

State officials say $500,000 will be made available to study the Mohawk River Ice Jams.

Assemblyman Phil Steck says last year, he fought for a $200,000 increase in the state budget to study the ice jams.

The $500,000 will not only go toward studying the ice jams, but also protecting the drinking water quality.

