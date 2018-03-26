Former Emma Willard student speaks out via billboards

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former student of the Emma Willard School claims she was raped by a teacher in the 90’s.

Now, she’s using three billboards to call out her alleged attacker and call for legislative action.

Her face appears on some of the messages that flash across this screen. Her three billboards will play on a rotation here in Albany for just one month. But, she says her trauma was decades in the making.

“When someone violates your body that way, someone that you had trusted, it really doesn’t feel like anything is right in the world,” said Kat Sullivan, inspiration for the billboards.

Sullivan, the woman behind the billboards, said says she was raped by her former Emma Willard teacher back in 1998 and said her life has never been the same since.

“The next morning I went for the science lab to swallow chemicals because, I just … I wanted to die. You try to progress past it but it’s always sort of there,” Sullivan said.

For decades, Kat kept quiet about the alleged attack, until 2016 when she formally settled with the school.

After watching the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Kat was inspired to put the money from her settlement into action.

“The billboards in the movie are just for a woman who is sort of at her wits end needing to know who it was that hurt her daughter and sexually assaulted her and not knowing, and just demanding to find out who and where this person was. And the reason it’s ironic is because I know who hurt me and I know where he is and I know where he went after Emma Willard. And I know that he left there because he hurt more people. More young girls. So why don’t we have something legally in the state of New York that is better than a billboard,”? Sullivan said.

What’s better than a billboard, Kat says, is a law. So, she’s using the billboard to advocate for the Child Victims Act, a law that would increase the statute of limitations for child victims in New York.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy is among local lawmakers who helped to pass the act in the Assembly and she commends Kat on her creative call to action.

“It was a way of getting some real attention to the issue and I think we have to allow these cases to come forward,” Fahy said.

NEWS10 ABC received a statement from Emma Willard in response to Sullivan’s billboards:

“We feel grief and compassion for anyone who experienced harm in the past and we are committed to the continued work that is necessary to keep our students safe.”