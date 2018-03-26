Dinosaurs to take over the Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo this summer

Web Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy of WSYR (Nexstar)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A gigantic exhibit of prehistoric proportions will be coming to the Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo this summer.

A dozen lifelike animatronic dinosaurs will be coming to the zoo’s wildlife trail and other outdoor areas starting Memorial Day weekend.

Zoo-goers will be able to experience ‘encounters’ with dinosaurs from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous area– there’s even a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo director Ted Fox says the exhibit presents opportunities for the zoo to talk about animals in its collection that share characteristics with dinosaurs, explore the link between dinosaurs and birds, and illuminate the zoo’s role in saving today’s endangered species from extinction.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s