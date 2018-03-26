Dinosaurs to take over the Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A gigantic exhibit of prehistoric proportions will be coming to the Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo this summer.

A dozen lifelike animatronic dinosaurs will be coming to the zoo’s wildlife trail and other outdoor areas starting Memorial Day weekend.

Zoo-goers will be able to experience ‘encounters’ with dinosaurs from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous area– there’s even a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Rosamond Gifford (Syracuse) Zoo director Ted Fox says the exhibit presents opportunities for the zoo to talk about animals in its collection that share characteristics with dinosaurs, explore the link between dinosaurs and birds, and illuminate the zoo’s role in saving today’s endangered species from extinction.