Body of missing Pittsfield man found

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police find missing man, Dan Lewis, dead at the end of West Street.

From the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office:

“The body of a missing Pittsfield man was found this afternoon in Hancock.

Shortly after 4:00 Monday afternoon, Pittsfield Police received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive party was located about a quarter mile past the locked gate at the end of West Street. When first responders arrived at the scene they found the body of 66 year old Dan Lewis who was reported missing Saturday evening.

Lewis was last seen near a home at the intersection of Dalton and Plastic Avenues. It was theorized he may have been heading to Stephentown, New York, where he had previously lived or Hinsdale, where he grew up.

Investigators say Lewis’ death does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation is being conducted by state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and by members of the Pittsfield Police Department.”