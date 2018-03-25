Thousands attend calling hours for Niko Dinovo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community came together to pay their respects to a Colonie teen that died after more than a year fighting for his life.

Thousands of people came to the Palace Theatre to show their love for Niko Dinovo, a teen who defied the odds against him before succumbing to his injuries this past Monday.

Dinovo, 17 years old, was badly burned and severely injured in a car crash in the fall of 2016 at Blessings Tavern.

For more than a year he was fighting for his life in the Westchester Burn Unit and during all that time people here in the Capital Region supported him along the way.

His nurses told NEWS10 ABC they’d never witnessed a fighter like Niko before.

“He fought the entire time,” said Bonnie Scinna, a nurse for Niko.

“He even fought Monday,” said Dara Monti, another of Niko’s nurses, referring to his last day.

Niko Dinovo was a fighter until the very end, unattainable by many patients in a similar condition.

“He always had the fist pump going,” said Debbie Gentile Denn, another nurse.

“He was ready to go,” Monti said.

“He was always trying to talk over his ventilator, always telling his mother that he loved her,” Scinna said.

Dara Monti, Bonnie Scinna and Debbie Gentile Denn formed a special bond with Niko over the 508 days he spent in Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit, recovering from third degree burns to nearly his entire body.

“It was very emotional taking care of him. It was a labor of love. We all grew to love and care for Niko,” Gentile Denn said.

When he first arrived there, doctors gave him a one percent chance of survival, but he continued to pull through. With the support of family, friends and strangers here in the Capital Region and around the county. Thousands of them came for a final visit at the Palace Theatre.

Just one peek inside the theater and you can see the impact he had on this community and beyond.

As people stood in line waiting to see Niko, they embraced his family. This included his third grade teacher, Kelli Budney.

“You just knew when you looked at him and when you talked about him that he had a heart of gold,” Budney said.

She could never forget him and said no one will be able to either.

“He was always the one who made everybody laugh, the one who made everybody smile and the only positive I think we can take from this is that he continues to do that now,” Budney said.

It’s this love for life and strength to live that Niko had, that inspired so many and will continue following his passing.

There’s nothing you can’t do, and I think that’s what he taught everyone, that if you want it bad enough, you’ve just got to fight for it,” Scinna said.

Funeral services for Niko Dinovo will be held Monday morning at 9:30 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany.