Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Clinton Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot on the 700 block of Clinton Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired on Clinton Ave. Police at the scene found a 32-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. Police say the wound was considered non-life threatening. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 518-462-80369. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at http://www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app to your phone.