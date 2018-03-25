Pittsfield Police ask for help locating 66-year-old man believed to have dementia

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police are asking for help from the public locating a 66-year-old man, possibly suffering from dementia, who has been missing since Saturday night.

Police say Dan Lewis was last seen near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Plastics Avenue in Pittsfield Saturday around 8:00 pm. He was discovered missing a short time later. Extensive searches of the area since Saturday night have not yet been successful.

In an update Sunday evening, Pittsfield Police say Lewis was last seen on surveillance video walking westbound on East Street in front of Berkshire Mazda at 9:05 p.m. on March 24. Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage.

Lewis’ family believes Lewis may be suffering from dementia. He may have made his way to Stephentown, N.Y. where he was previously living, or even back to Hinsdale, Mass, where he grew up.

Lewis is 5’5″ with blue eyes and a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and muck boots.

Pittsfield Police ask the public to spread the word and call the Pittsfield Police Department directly at 413-448-9700 with any information or sightings.