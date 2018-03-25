Capital District Garden and Flower show held in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday marked the close of the 31ST annual Capital District Garden and Flower show in Troy.

The weekend-long event brought together dozens of local garden and landscape professionals to transform the building into a vibrant backyard environments complete with trees, flowers, ponds, waterfalls and patios.

The show also featured a marketplace packed with local and family-owned businesses selling artwork, floral arrangements and handmade food.

Attendees could vote for their favorite garden and flower arrangements on Sunday.

The People’s Choice Winner in the Garden Area is Toadflax Nursey from South Glens Falls and the winner in the Floral Competition is Tina McDonald from Florals by Design in Rensselaer.