Some local gun owners disgusted by shootings, but concerned about recent proposals

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As marches took place across the world in support of gun control; gun owners listened to their calls for action.

NEWS10 ABC spoke to a few of gun owners about their take on this movement.

The question of what to do about guns is a sensitive one for gun owners, even more so since the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Gun owners at NY Shooter Supply don’t take it lightly.

“I don’t want to see anybody get school get shot up whether there’s 17 or two or however many people,” said Donald Mennillo, NY Shooter Supply employee.

Mennillo said he’s disgusted by what’s been happening across the country and feel that something needs to be done. So, is another employee at the store, Jamie Curtiss.

“People are getting tired of seeing everybody die, kids dying. Nobody wants to see that,” Curtiss said.

They’re both gun owners and they do feel something needs to change. So, to see thousands stepping up to the plate and marching is encouraging.

They think it’s great that people are speaking out on the issue.

“The fact that everyone is banding together on it to me is awesome. I like seeing people come together to try and fix something like that, that’s what’s great about our country is we can do that,” Curtiss said.

However they don’t agree with all of the solutions they’re proposing, such as eliminating guns altogether.

“I think attacking the guns and the gun owners is not quite, it’s not really going to do anything,” Curtiss said.

They said if someone wants to get a gun, they’ll find a way to get one, and these shootings aren’t happening just because of guns.

“Laws restrict what law-abiding citizens will do. They don’t restrict what criminals will do,” Mennillo said.

Instead the suggest increasing security at schools and events.

“Why don’t we have armed guards for our children?,” Mennillo said.

Also, they encourage better education about guns.

“I’d like to see more people come in and ask questions about you know what this does and what that does, and why they’re dangerous,” Curtiss said.

They admit that they don’t have the answers, but feel clear about one thing.

“The Second Amendment was written for a reason and it says that rights shall not be infringed and I don’t think it should be infringed by anything or anyone,” Mennillo said.

Statistics show differently. The most recent Siena Poll released this week shows support for gun control increasing in New York, with 65 to 32 percent supporting a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

“I do not want to see anything like that happen again. I don’t want to see a kid get hit by a car again, but definitely don’t want to see one get shot, but until you remove evil from the world it’s going to happen,” Mennilllo said.