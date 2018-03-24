‘March For Our Lives’ rallies inspire Capital Region students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students converged on Washington, D.C. for Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” to end gun violence and mass shootings. Similar events took place all around the country including right here in Albany.

People like former Beatles’ front man, Paul McCartney (NYC) and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 9 year old grand-daughter (Washington D.C.), participated in the larger events

Students and their supports were determined to have their voices heard here in Albany.

They say the time has come for a conversation around gun violence and that starts right here in Albany with a march.

“I am tired of watching children have to act like adults just because adults are acting like children,” said Lydia Martell, a senior at Bethlehem High School.

With their #NeverAgain posters in hand and determination to have their voices heard, hundreds of students and allies descended on West Capitol Park Saturday morning.

“I feel like the walkouts were a little more symbolic, but with the march, we’re going to actually make change,” said Asma Bawla, a senior at Shaker High School

“Students have voices and we’re using our voices. We’re finally using our voices. And we’re coming out and we’re saying ‘we don’t want this violence to occur anymore in our country.’ We want to go to school and we want to feel safe,” said Kaelyn DiCocco, a junior at Schalmont High School.

Saturday’s ‘March For Our Lives’ was started by Parkland students. They say the recent surge in school shootings means it’s time to talk gun control. According to their website, the Parkland kids would like to see laws passed banning the sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines and they also want stricter background checks.

But, what about here in Albany? What does the youth in this community want?

“To raise the age to buy a legal weapon to 21 instead of 18 federally,” said Hamza Noor, a sophomore at Schalmont High School.

“I don’t even have a drivers license and I started a protest, so you CAN do anything” – Asma Bawla/Shaker High Senior & Organizer of Albany march pic.twitter.com/d2WUDFFq5L — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) March 24, 2018

“I think too many people have died in schools from assault rifles and I think that we need to control them,” said Elizabeth Bazinet, a freshman at Shaker High School

“The banning of automatic and semiautomatic guns,” Bawla said.

“I hope that there are actually laws that protect students,” said Sarah Kenny, a freshman at Queensbury High School.

“We want to ban all bump stocks,” said Adeline Weatherwax, a Tech Valley freshman.

They are not alone in standing up and demanding change. Students were joined today by Congressman Paul Tonko (D – 20th District).

“No student, no child should go to school in fear,” Tonko said.

“Now we actually have to say what we want so that politicians can implement it and things can change,” Noor said.

“If we’re not being heard, nothing is going to get done. And if politicians aren’t going to do anything then we as a community have to take charge,” said Phebe Zeiser, Holy Names sophomore.

They say their activism does not stop here; students are planning another walkout on April 20th coinciding with a nationwide event.