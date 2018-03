DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a building in Delmar.

The Hannigan Law Firm is located at 388 Kenwood Avenue next to Merriman and Pfister’s Marketplace gift shop on the first floor and an apartment on the second story.

No one was inside the law firm or apartment when the fire broke out, but the gift shop was open.

Sources say the fire likely started on the second floor and the flames were knocked down within minutes.

No injuries were reported.