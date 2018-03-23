US lawmakers considering the death penalty for certain drug dealers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Calls to crackdown on the synthetic opioid fentanyl are heating up on Capitol Hill.

The drug killed 20 thousand Americans in 2016 and experts say the death toll continues to rise.

The epidemic is prompting action on Capitol Hill.

“This much, less than 40 grams could kill 20-thousand people,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said.

Sen. Cotton says the synthetic opioid fentanyl is ravaging communities across the country. He says dealers who get caught are getting off with weak punishment.

“A drug dealer would get less than five years in prison for holding this.”

Sen. Cotton is proposing a bill to crack down. It decreases the amount of fentanyl required to trigger minimum mandatory sentences.

For instance, under current law, 10 grams will get to five years in prison. Under cotton’s proposal, the threshold for five years is reduced to .5 grams.

“That’s the goal to take this very dangerous drug and make those who handle it feel like it’s not worth it anymore,” Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) said.

Sen. Graham wants to take it a step further saying he plans to hold hearings on the president’s call to impose the death penalty for some drug dealers.

New York congressman Tom Reed is on board.

“They should be held accountable for killing our fellow Americans to the fullest extent of the law.”

Some worry that talk of the death penalty is the wrong way to tackle an opioid epidemic that’s best handled with a focus on treatment.

“Addiction is a health, a medical issue and in aggregate the opiate issues is a public health issue,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) said.

Some in the legal community worry lowering the thresholds for minimum mandatory sentences will put people struggling with addiction in prison.

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) says the deadly results of fentanyl flooding the streets requires harsh penalties for those who peddle it.

“I can guarantee you one thing, the ones who get caught are going to have a long time to think about it.”

While these proposals are focused on the enforcement aspect of the drug problem, lawmakers say they’re also considering treatment and technology options are part of a broad strategy to tackle the opioid epidemic.