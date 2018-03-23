Police seeking info in NBT Bank robbery in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking to identify a man they say robbed the NBT Bank on Troy Schenectady Road on Friday.

The robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. A weapon was not displayed.

The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man was last seen walking south/west through the parking lot. It is unknown if he entered a vehicle, but a tan SUV-type vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the robbery.

The man is described as being around 5’8″ tall with a lean build, longer hair, and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage hoodie style jacket and dark colored pants. The hoodie appears to have a large Under Armor logo on it. The man was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-783-2754.