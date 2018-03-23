Orangetheory glows in the dark to fight cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region locations of Orangetheory Fitness are teaming up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Upstate New York to help find a cure for blood cancers.

The Niskayuna and Clifton Park studios switching Thursday night from orange, their usual color highlighted in the one-hour high intensity training classes, to glow in the dark for 90 heart-pounding minutes of fun and fundraising.

The first three classes are sold out and more are planned for Albany as franchise co-owner Paola Horvath helps fund research for a cure.

Blood cancers have impacted many in our community, including local MMA fighter Tom Marcellino who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 4 years old. Now he’s fighting the disease and helping raise funds and awareness with Paola.

Friday is the kickoff for 10 local men and women running for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man and Woman of the Year. Every dollar they raise is a vote for their campaign and the person with the highest total at the end will be named LLS Man and Woman of the Year.