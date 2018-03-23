NCAA Women’s Tournament to bring millions in revenue to Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of college basketball fans are descending on downtown Albany, ready to cheer for their team in the NCAA Women’s Regional Championship.

It’s the first time since 2015, the city has hosted the women’s tournament and it’s expected to have a big economic impact on businesses in the area.

The women’s regional round will return next year in 2019 and the men’s tournament first and second rounds will be in Albany in 2020.

On the eve of games beginning, downtown Albany is filling with people, many who have never been here before and are ready to spend money in the city.

“Go Huskies!” “Go Gamecocks!”

Fans are ready to see two of the top programs in the country, Connecticut and South Carolina, potentially square off in the Regional Final on Monday. But the Huskies will have to get by the Duke Blue Devils and the Gamecocks will have to defeat the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday for that dream match-up to take place right here in the Capital Region.

To come here you have to be dedicated like, Sparkle Clark and Marian Davis who traveled all the way from South Carolina to support their alma mater.

“We go all over the place to follow them,” Clark said.

“Wherever it is, that’s where we’ll be,” Davis said.

Missing the “Sweet 16” (the nickname for the first pair of regional round games) wasn’t an option, so they immediately booked their tickets for Albany when their team advanced.

“Oh my god, it’s better than overeating. I don’t know. We’re just big basketball fans,” Clark said.

Once they arrived, they stopped at Pizzeria Sapienza next to the Times Union Center.

Assistant manager, Isiah Anderson says they expect an influx of customers this weekend.

“This is pretty big, this is pretty big stuff. For it to be right here at the arena that we’re located at, it’s good for us,” Anderson said.

So they prepared ahead of time and stocked up.

“Ordering extra stuff, making extra dough, preparing extra dough, cutting extra cheese,” Anderson said.

A few doors down, Johnny Rockets has extra staff on hand.

“We’ll add eight or 10 servers and four or five more kitchen folks, and we’ll have three bartenders,” said Johnny Rockets owner, Lou Chicatelli.

They only opened last May and while the arena was still under construction, so Chicatelli sees this as a great opportunity for exposure.

“Hopefully they keep us in mind when they want to go out to dinner with their family or come out and be with their friends in the evening,” Chicatelli said.

Even if some of their customers are from out of town.

“Do you feel like you’re going to see them win? – Yeah of course, what? ‘I wasn’t spending $2,000 to see them lose,'” Clark said.

Davis and Clark expect their Gamecocks to go all the way. But, if they don’t they’re still happy they made the trip to see them.

“It’s worth it to cheer them on. They hear us cheering. I know they do, and we want to support our team,” Clark said.

The Times Union center’s general manager tells NEWS10 ABC projections show between the three days, city businesses will make nearly $3 million.

So far they’ve sold 18,000 tickets for the three games.