Lawmakers propose measure to keep guns from troubled individuals

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.). Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) want to keep guns from troubled individuals.

It’s been five weeks since the tragic school shooting in Parkland Florida and lawmakers are pushing a new bill they say will prevent mass shootings and suicides.

Reed says this legislation empowers family members and law enforcement to keep guns away from people who have shown documented signs of danger to themselves and others.

Senator Reed says this legislation would target individuals that might use a weapon to carry out a horrendous crime like we saw in Florida.

“There’s enough warning that if there is a way through due process to prevent them from having access to weapons, we can save lives.”

Senator Reed says others have enacted red flag laws and he hopes with this bipartisan legislation they can make everyone safer.