Police storm French market, suspect killed

Credit: AP

PARIS (AP) – A police union official says officers have stormed the French supermarket where a suspect allegedly took hostages and shot people before being killed by police himself.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of SGP Police-FO police union, said he didn’t have immediate details on the number of victims from Friday’s incident in the town of Trebes.

Another police official also said the suspect was killed.

French national police earlier said at least two people were killed and a dozen wounded in the incident French President Emmanuel Macron looks like a terrorist attack.

