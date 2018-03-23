Capital Region communities are fed up with false school violence threats

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since the Florida school shooting communities everywhere, including right here in the Capital District have been dealing with similar threats being called in.

Many of them have been found to not be credible.

So why are students making these threats? How can we put an end to it?

We’ve seen it nearly every day in the past few weeks, a student’s make a threat to shoot up their school causing the school to go into lockdown; thus throwing the community into chaos.

People in the Capital Region are fed up.

“Kids who call in unfounded threats are taxing our resources,” said Terry Brown of Latham.

Philip Rainer with Capital Counseling is an expert on child psychology.

He says there are several reasons a student may make such a threat.

“They can rattle people they can scare people. Disturb a situation. And so they’ll look for that reaction,” Rainer said.

Sometimes it’s a way for a child to feel important or powerful, or a copycat situation.

“Unfortunately what leads to more instances is seeing the dramatic reaction that happens in a community,” Rainer said.

He says one of the major ways to stop these threats is for adults to have a serious conversation with kids about the consequences to their actions.

“This isn’t exciting or a thrilling type of event. This is going to be bad news for them,” Rainer said.

Usually, suspension or even expulsion is the result in serious situations.

But, sometimes criminal charges are the result and making a terroristic threat is a felony making the punishment more severe.

“Incarceration; about being brought to a detention facility that’s going to be a really terrible place to be,” Rainer said.

People in the Capital Region agree, saying having an open conversation with your kids in the best way forward.

“Just teaching them to be more responsible about that kind of thing. Because obviously losing lived is not a good thing,” said Scott Merriman from Loudonville.

“Just talk about it. Bring it up and have kids engage in conversation and explain to them why it’s bad,” said John Gambino from Colonie.

It’s definitely a conversation that I think more and more parents are having with their kids.

Some of that can seem pretty scary is there anything good coming out of all of this?

The way a lot of the threats are being reported is by other students.

They’re taking the idea of if you see something say something seriously and doing the right thing.