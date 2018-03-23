Budget watch continues in NYS Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We are now into budget watch as the clock is ticking away the days until the budget is due next week.

We are now less than a week away from when legislators are hoping to get this budget passed. NEWS10 ABC spoke with a few of the conference’s leaders this week to see if this year’s budget is on track to get passed on time.

“Hopefully all together we can pass an on time budget,” said Jeff Klein (IDC – Bronx), Leader of the Independent Democrats.

“We have to come together,” said Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D – Yonkers)

“It’s much easier to get a budget done and comprise if we stick to fiscal discussions,” said Assembly Minority Leader, Brian Kolb (R – Canandaigua)

Many of the big items on the table in negotiations are fiscal discussions such as funding for education, Medicaid and transportation. But, also being pushed by Democrats and the Governor is gun and sexual harassment legislation and ethics reform.

What will probably be the largest piece to negotiate is the $1 billion of extra taxes and fees being proposed by the Governor which is said to help make up the deficit the state is facing.

“Our conference does not want any new taxes or new fees. We believe we are already over taxed,” Kolb said.

“We are all sensitive to how tax payers are being impacted,” said Stewart-Cousins.

Technically the budget is due on April 1st, but with this coming Friday being Good Friday and the first night of Passover, and Easter on Sunday, those honoring the Christian and Jewish holidays have to be back in their districts in time. This means legislators will be trying to finish passing the budget by this coming Thursday.

The budget has not always been passed on time. Last year, the budget was nine days late, and if it does go late again this year, legislators may have to pass a budget extender to get the state through until they pass the finalized budget.

Budget watch will continue next week.