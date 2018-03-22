YouTube banning several types of gun videos

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, part of a cache of seized weapons displayed at a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ATF news conference in Phoenix. Two men charged with murder in the death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent that revealed the bungled gun-smuggling investigation known as Fast and Furious go on trial Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — YouTube has tightened its restrictions on firearms videos.

The video-serving network owned by Google is banning videos that provide instructions on how to make a firearm, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and accessories such as bump stocks and silencers.

The ban includes showing viewers how to install the accessories or modifications. YouTube also prohibits content about the sale of guns or firearm accessories.

The policy comes weeks after a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

The National Sports Shooting Foundation says such restrictions “impinge on the Second Amendment.” The group worries about the potential for blocking “educational content” that instructs and improves skills.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s