Study finds signs of PFOA in Mohawk River

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the future of the area’s largest landfill hangs in the balance, a new report says all that trash is contaminating the Mohawk River.

The environmental watchdog group River Keeper took water samples from the river and outfalls right next to the Colonie Landfill.

Those Samples detected PFOA contamination, some levels as high as 519 parts per trillion

The Town of Colonie wants to expand the landfill to keep it going another 20 years.

Leaders from Waterford and Halfmoon want the state to investigate these PFOA claims before deciding on the landfill expansion.

The DEC says they are reviewing the results but that recent studies found PFOA levels at or below non-detect.

Officials say there are no detected impacts to drinking water intakes downstream from the Colonie Landfill.

NEWS10 ABC has reach out to the Town of Colonie about these findings.