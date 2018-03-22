Ridesharing is part of the game during NCAA Tournament weekend in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since ridesharing came to Upstate New York over the summer, area police departments have seen quite the effect because of it.

If you’re out at your favorite bar having a couple drinks this weekend, you’re going to want to get home safe and those ridesharing apps are a big way to do just that.

Albany Police said they’ve seen DWI’s decrease since Lyft and Uber came to the area.

People in the Capital Region say they make it a priority to get home from the bars in a safe way.

“I make sure that I’m somewhere where I don’t need to drive home,” said Carl Moore from Albany.

Now, with ridesharing apps in full swing throughout the Capital Region, it’s easier than ever.

Lt. Ken Pero with the Colonie Police Department says on a party weekend like Saint Patrick ’s Day or the NCAA March Madness Tournament Regional round in Albany, they will see more drunk drivers on the roads.

“Anywhere from two to four additional DWIs than a normal weekend,” Pero said.

Even so, since ridesharing, those numbers have stayed low.

“Our patrol officers know that when there are events going on in downtown Albany or Schenectady and it increases their awareness,” Pero said

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says with the NCAA Women’s Tournament in town, ridesharing also comes into play.

“You’re seeing more people say hey I can come down here and watch a game have a couple drinks still be responsible but take a Lyft or an Uber home,” said Albany County Executive, Dan McCoy. “We’ve had these imaginary boarders in the Capital Region for a long time.”

Something local business owner Vic Christopher says was lacking for years.

“People are very grateful and thankful that they have this opportunity to travel through the Capital District like they never have before,” Christopher said.

He says people are making the right decisions when leaving the bars.

He’s even called an Uber for customers who need a safe ride.

“I think it very quickly became a big part of people’s lives in enhancing and improving transportation options for them,” Christopher said.

Those enjoying their time at the local watering hole say they don’t know why anyone would drink and get behind the wheel.

“Especially with Uber and all of the other stuff you have why wouldn’t you make sure you have a ride home,” Christopher said.

It does appear people are calling an Uber or Lyft more often.

Albany Police say during an event like this weekend’s Women’s NCAA Tournament at the Times Union Center, the ratio of ridesharing vehicles to cabs is nine to one.