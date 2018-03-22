Pothole Patrol: Local roads in desperate need of repair

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the cold weather lasting into mid-March Drivers have been complaining about potholes.

NEWS10 ABC has been asking viewers to tell us about the worst of the worst and we have hit the road to find them.

Our journey begins in Columbia County where some of you directed us to head up Route 203 in Niverville. And boy, were you right about the potholes.

“There’s a spot where there’s literally 9 of them,” said Reed Simmons of Chatham.

It’s bad enough that someone took the time to post this personal message to the Governor.

Do ever see any crews coming out here filling them in?

“Once in a while. But it doesn’t last,” said Lisa Frisch of Niverville.

That’s what residents in Schenectady were also telling NEWS10 ABC.

Avi tweeted that “Michigan Avenue is disgusting! And it seems as though the city is moving at a snails pace to fix it.”

Every year we do this. Potholes, potholes.

But, Kathy Hall says she’s tired of complaining.

“It’s not worth it you just get a dot by your name and they say, ‘It’s her again,” Hall said.

But if you do wish to file a complaint, the city’s website directs you to a number that ends up being for CVS Pharmacy.

It might help you with your prescription but not your potholes.

But, at least DOT is planning on resurfacing the Michigan Ave Bridge.

This has been a particularly tough winter.

DOT spokesperson Gina DiSarro told NEWS10 ABC crews have only able to use cold patch until warmer weather arrives.

But, let’s face it. When we take a cold hard look at it, we live in the Northeast. potholes, much like construction can be a season here.