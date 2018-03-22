Police investigating report of water bottles purchased with puncture holes

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Bennington Police are investigating a report of a case of water bottles that was purchased at a local Walmart with multiple punctures through the plastic wrapper and bottle caps.

Police say a resident posted about the incident on Facebook on March 3. After locating the post, officers began investigating the incident.

During the investigation, police say the case of water bottles was purchased a month before the person posted about it on Facebook. Two people consumed the water from the punctured bottles but have not had any ill effects from the water.

According to police, there have been no other cases of water have been located with punctures in them.

Police say there currently doesn’t appear to be any dangers to the public. Consumers should be cautious and observant of any purchases made at any store of products that can be tampered with.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (802)-442-1030.