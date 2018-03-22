‘Operation Copsicle’ brings frozen treats to Pittsfield community

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – “Operation ‘Copsicle’”is a big community project headed by Pittsfield police officer Darren Derby.

The project has made some major head way.

Derby and other officers now have an account set-up to buy their own community ice cream truck.

They drive it around, giving out free ice cream, and want to keep it going. It’s part of the outreach they call #GetOutOfYourCruiser. Donations can be sent directly to the Pittsfield Police Department.

In fact just this morning, officer derby deposited their second anonymous donation.

He says he wants to thank the person who donated $1,000.