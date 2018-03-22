Sheriff Campbell leaves lasting legacy in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is mourning the loss of a man who spent his life serving others.

Former Albany County Sheriff Jim Campbell passed away at the age of 77.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with those who were close with him and is live in Albany with the details.

Jim Campbell was the longest-serving Albany County Sheriff, having spent six terms in the position.

He’s being remembered as a man from Watervliet who never forgot where he came from.

“I did my whole career with him and every promotion I got, I got from Jim Campbell and I’m very grateful for that,” said Albany County Sheriff, Craig Apple.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple saw Jim Campbell as a 2nd father.

“When my dad died in 2005, he was the first one there and that’s how he was,” Apple said. “To do six terms as a sheriff, you’ve got to be liked and electable, and he was both.”

Apple worked with him for about 21 years; from the time Campbell was elected sheriff in 1989 until he retired in 2011.

Over those years Campbell expanded the correctional facility, adding medical and mental health units; and developed a permanent substation at the airport.

“The department you know started to really spread its wings quite a bit,” Apple said.

None of this would have been possible were it not for his 20 years as a New York State Trooper.

That experience is what helped him become sheriff, as well as the support of former Albany County Clerk Tom Clingan, who ran with him during each of his six elections.

“We campaigned a lot of nights and weekends together,” said Tom Clingan, former Albany County Clerk.

Despite having jobs that didn’t really intersect, they grew to become great running partners and friends.

“Jim Campbell was the kind of person who when you first met him, you felt you’d known him for a long time. He was very outgoing, very down-to-earth,” Clingan said.

This personality most of all, sets Campbell apart and continues to inspire Apple in his job today.

“I’m very grateful to have known him. I’m very grateful to have worked for him, and we’re going to miss him,” Apple said.

Sheriff Apple said Campbell had been sick for a while before he died.

Calling hours are next Monday (3:00-7:00 p.m.) at Parker Brothers Funeral Home; he’ll be laid to rest on Tuesday following a funeral at St. Mary’s church in Albany.