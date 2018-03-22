Final push for Child Victims Act in NYS Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senate Democrats today held a press conference to do one last large push to have the Child Victims Act included in the budget.

“One in five New York Children is sexually abused,” said Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D – Yonkers).

With these staggering numbers, Democrats say, the time is now to get the Child Victims Act included in the budget. This bill would extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes so a victim abused as a child, would have until they are 28 to report the crime.

Something Republicans support, saying “the senate budget resolution affirmed our support” to extend the statute of limitations.

But that’s where the agreement ends and the finger pointing begins.

“Senate Republicans continue to get in the way of doing what’s right,” said Senator Tim Kennedy (D – Yonkers).

Both sides are at odds over what’s called the “look back window.”

“The window is the only way we empower adults to name their abusers and protect today’s children from yesterday’s abusers,” said Senator Linda Rosenthal (D – New York City)

This window would give victims of abuse one year to come forward, no matter how long ago they were abused. This window however is also why the state’s Catholic Conference say they only support the bill in part.

In a statement from the Director of Communications he says, “While we continue to oppose the retroactive window, the Bishops of New York State strongly support the complete elimination of the criminal statute of limitations.”

But, Democrats say they are not budging on their stance.

“If it doesn’t include the look back window, it’s not the Child Victims Act,” said Senator Brad Holyman (D – New York City)

The bill is included in the Governor’s proposed budget.

Dennis Poust, Director of Communications NYS Catholic Conference:

“The sexual abuse of a child is a horrendous crime and demands a comprehensive response that protects children today and in the future. While we continue to oppose the retroactive window in the Child Victims Act to allow for decades-old civil lawsuits, the Bishops of New York State strongly support the complete elimination of the criminal statute of limitations to put abusers in jail where they belong. This goes far beyond the bill sponsored by Senator Holyman and Assembly Member Rosenthal, whose bill protects predators by only adding only five years to the criminal statute of limitations. We also support a prospective extension of the civil statute of limitations, giving survivors several more years to come forward and sue their abuser, and the elimination of current protections enjoyed by public schools and municipalities that shield them from lawsuits. Hoylman and Rosenthal are focused on old lawsuits aimed at nonpublic institutions; we are focused on prevention of abuse and punishment for offenders.”

Scott Reif, Senate GOP Spokesperson:

“The Senate budget resolution affirmed our support for amendments to both the civil and criminal statutes of limitations to further protect children from sexual predators.”