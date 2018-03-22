Coeymans residents angered over police incident with raccoon

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Angry residents are demanded answers Thursday night.

This coming after a video went viral of a local police department attempting to run over a raccoon.

Thursday night was the first town board meeting since that video was taken last week.

Many people from near and far attended, one by one they took the mic, making sure their voices were heard loud and clear.

Daniel Boomer wants justice.

“You know what needs to be done. Anyone in this town or anywhere that abused an animal like that would be arrested,” Boomer said.

He’s referred to a moment, caught on camera.

Coeymans police department attempted to run over a raccoon in a busy grocery store parking lot, back on march 12th.

Since then it’s been shared and viewed hundreds of times, in places as far away as Florida.

“We are all disturbed by the video,” said Town Supervisor, Phillip Crandall.

Crandall opened with a statement and explained an investigation is on-going.

But, that isn’t what those in attendance want to hear.

“No matter who it was that was doing this to this animal, police or civilian, they need to be held accountable,” a resident said.

“It’s always the same thing; we are going to look into it. We’ll check on it later,” Boomer said.

Some, like Jasmine Diauto, say they’re being brushed away.

“We asked questions, we want answers and we did not get any,” Diauto said.

But, Crandall says this is a tough case. The raccoon was rabid, and the police were simply trying to protect the public.

“The police were caught in between a rock and a hard place, it was a tough decision,” Crandall said.

Still, Harold Vadney isn’t convinced. He believes it could have and should have been handled differently.

“If it weren’t in front of the public and if it weren’t so reprehensible and if it weren’t conducted by people to whom we look for better example, I wouldn’t be standing here and neither would you,” Vadney said.

The entire statement from the town supervisor is available on the town’s website.

He says they do plan on updating their procedures when dealing with wildlife.