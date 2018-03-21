World Down Syndrome Day held

(NEWS10) – It’s World Down Syndrome Day, a time to further educate the community and to highlight available resources.

The 21st day, of the 3rd month, was selected as World Down Syndrome Day to highlight the uniqueness of “triplication” of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down Syndrome.

The aim high resource gives those with developmental disabilities the tools to feel comfortable and be productive in any situation.

The theme of the day is “my voice, my community,” which is about enabling people with Down Syndrome to speak up, be heard, and influence government policy and action.

Senator Kathy Marchione has passed out the “lots of socks” to all her colleagues and is encouraging them to wear them today to raise awareness. She will be wearing her own pair while speaking in the Senate later Wednesday regarding her resolution memorializing March 21 as Down Syndrome Awareness Day in the state.

To recognize the day, wear a pair of mismatch socks, or do a random act of kindness for a stranger.

It’s all about education and inclusion, even after the day has passed.