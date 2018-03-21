UAlbany students call for changes on Washington Ave to protect pedestrians

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington Avenue near UAlbany is one of the busiest stretches of road in the Capital Region, and every day dozens of people walk across. Safety changes could be on the horizon, but local residents are worried they won’t come in time to prevent a tragedy.

On a Wednesday afternoon student after student from UAlbany can be seen crossing the stretch of Washington Avenue just before the Exit 2 I-90 ramp. All while rush hour traffic speeds by.

Mike Niles lives nearby and says he is worried every day for the pedestrians.

“It’s a matter of time before somebody gets seriously injured or killed,” Niles says.

The speed limit was lowered from 45 to 30 miles per hour in the area, but Niles says drivers are still speeding by at 45, or even 50 miles per hour. That makes for some close calls.

“It’s like playing leap frog,” says Ian Rapisarda, a UAlbany student.

Rapisarda lives in the apartments across the street, which means he faces the traffic to cross every day.

“It can be a little sketchy,” he says. “There was one time where I was crossing and two cars were coming this way and I actually ended up in the middle divider between the two.”

The street has crosswalks, but both are further down the road and Rapisarda says most students don’t use them.

“Even though the city has lowered the speed limit, people tend to go faster because there are wide lanes and a lot of pavement,” he says.

Michael Franchini works for the Capital District Transportation Committee. He spearheaded a public meeting Wednesday night, looking for suggestions on how to increase safety. Some ideas included adding more crosswalks or adding medians and curves to force traffic to slow down.

Rapisarda says he hopes changes arriver before tragedy strikes.

“There’s going to be one day where someone gets hit by a car and only then will they put in a crosswalk,” he says. “And by then it will be too late.”

The ideas from Wednesday’s public meeting will be used to put together a plan to make the street safer. The plan will be presented sometime in the fall, and the hope is to have it finalized by the end of the year.