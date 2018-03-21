Rensselaer fire survivor speaks out

Related Coverage Exclusive: Rensselaer fire victim speaks to NEWS 10

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A survivor of the Rensselaer house fire that took the lives of three people in one family spoke to NEWS10 ABC for the first time.

Motasam Alshami, 17, sat down in the gym of Rensselaer High School to discuss the many details of that night.

After spending time with him, it’s clear to me that his bravery is something he gets from his family. Motasam shared many details about the night his family tragically perished, including his mother’s heroic attempt to save them.

“Everything just happened so fast that you weren’t even thinking. It was just about action. You knew that you either had to save your life or you were gonna stay in that house.”

That house was 900 Mann Avenue in Rensselaer where Alshami grew up. When it went up in flames, he says he was fast asleep in his second-floor bedroom.

“My mom was like ‘it’s a fire,’ I was like ‘no it’s not.’ Then I heard the alarms and I was like ‘yeah it is’ and I just followed her. I followed her lead basically.”

That was the first of many times Motasam followed his mother’s lead that night. As the flames quickly moved up the stairs, Motasam’s mother, Monzalah Alshami, led her oldest son through thick smoke.

“Even with your eyes open, it’s like you were asleep. You can’t see anything. We ran around the upstairs portion of the house basically off of memory.”

Straight to an upstairs window was where Motasam realized he was facing a choice between life or death.

“I’m like ‘mom we’ve got to jump right now.’ And she was like ‘okay come on.’ I wasn’t expecting her to do it at all, but she jumped. So I was like I’ve got to follow her now, I have no choice.”

Once Motasam had followed her example and jumped to safety, he recalls his mother running straight back into the house without hesitation to save her youngest son, her mother-in-law and her only daughter. They were all still trapped inside.

“It was so shocking. I didn’t know she had it in her. She is so brave. She’s a brave woman.”

He says it didn’t occur that could be the last time he ever saw his mom.

“I yelled her name and she didn’t answer me. I was like ‘no way. She’s gonna come back out.’ Then the paramedics came and took her. I’ve never seen her ever since until we buried them and everything.”

Motasam says he now finds comfort in the notion that his mother, Monzalah, and his other lost family members are in a better place.

He says he will carry his mother and her spirit of selfless bravery in his heart always and try to make her proud.

“I’m really into school and I know now I have to get through it for my mom. I’ve always promised her I’ll get through it and go to college and be the best that I can be. So I know now that I have to do it.”