Pothole Patrol: NEWS10 ABC finds local roads in desperate need of repair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As winter wraps up, NEWS10 ABC is on pothole patrol, taking your tips and heading out to check out some of the Capital Region roads in the most need of repair.

Everyone knows that feeling. You’re driving around the Capital Region, and everything is smooth sailing, until you hit a pothole.

NEWS10 ABC put out a call to local viewers to find out how they feel about the potholes in the area. Jessica Vohs, who lives in Cohoes, isn’t pulling any punches about the potholes in her area.

“They suck,” said Vohs. “Potholes in the city, and all around the Capital Region, they’re terrible. It’s just been a bad winter and potholes are just getting worse as it keeps going.”

Nick Montera in Waterford described the feeling of hitting a pothole while driving.

“They’re really annoying, just running over them all the time,” says Montera. “I mean you’re just driving along and all of a sudden you just feel BANG.”

When NEWS10 ABC put out a call on Twitter asking where the worst potholes in the area were, one viewer suggested Maple Avenue in Troy. We checked it out and found cars swerving to avoid a massive pothole.

Another viewer recommended heading to South Main Street in Albany, where we found a bumpy, and difficult drive.

NEWS10 ABC’s Andrew Banas even weighed in, suggested Cohoes be named “Co-holes” due to its bumpy roads. Andrew’s not the only one who took issue with the roads in Cohoes.

Paul Ahearn lives in Cohoes and he says almost every road in the city is filled with potholes. He says the holes can be more than just annoying, they can be downright dangerous.

“I actually see people try to avoid them, but almost get into accidents, serious accidents,” says Ahearn. “That’s how bad it is.”

NEWS10 ABC is still on the lookout for the worst potholes in the Capital Region, so if you know of a road in some serious need of repair, leave a comment, or get in touch on social media.