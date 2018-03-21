Local school closes after car plows through classroom

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected day off from school for some local students after a car plowed through a classroom.

Parents and educators say they’re shaken, but grateful that this didn’t happen during school hours.

“If something like that happened during the school day it would have been catastrophic,” Larry Spring, Schenectady Central School District Superintendent, said.

Just after midnight, Schenectady Police say a man driving down Delamont Avenue blew through a stop sign and drove his car straight into King Elementary.

“We received multiple calls from people in the neighborhood who heard the crash and then called the police,” Schenectady Police Sgt. Matt Dearing said.

Dearing says when officers arrived they found the driver had gotten himself out of the car and was uninjured.

There are tire tracks in the snow leading directly to the boarded up window.

We got a quick look inside before the caution tape went up, the sight alone will give you the chills.

There was shattered glass scattered everywhere and the small desks and chairs shoved aside.

“Their belongings are strewn about the classroom and some of them are destroyed. We’re going to have to take some extra care with those kids and make sure we help them through that,” Spring said.

Spring says his heart sank when he walked in the room and says he can only imagine how a 10-year-old will feel once they see the damage.

“Any day the kids can’t come to school it’s not a great day, we know these kids depend on school for so many different things.”

NEWS10 ABC caught up with kindergartner, Lele Washington, and her parents. They made the trek to school only to find out they’d have to make other arrangements.

“She wanted to go to school today,” Lynette Washington, Lele’s mother, said.

So while this little one is bummed there’s no school, she has a few ideas in mind to pass the time.

“Play!”

Meanwhile, the investigation into what caused the driver to crash continues and police say charges are pending.

Spring says most of the damage appears to be to the window rather than the brick wall, so he’s hoping to get the kids back to school as soon as possible.

“We’re going to have some folks come in, do some inspections, take a look, make sure that everything is safe before we get everything set up and bring the kids back in, hopefully, tomorrow,” Spring said.