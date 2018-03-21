Family speaks out after Troy police chase crash

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are still searching for the driver who led them on a chase through the city Tuesday night.

Police say they know who the driver is but they do not have him in custody yet.

It’s difficult for Karen Knowlton and her aunt Dawn to imagine their loved ones inside this now mangled car.

Pieces of the car piled onto the driver’s side, a child’s car seat buried under the front bumper.

The car had been caught in the middle of a police chase in Troy at around 5:00 p.m.

James Carter was driving their year and a half old son Jayden and Karen’s mother down 2nd Avenue when suddenly the glare of headlights came right for them.

“I got halfway down the road and I heard tires screeching. The other car came around the corner, hit the curb, bounced off that, veered into our lane and hit us head-on. Our car spun. First thing I thought of was my son. Getting him out of the smoking car and making sure he was okay.”

The driver took off running, and police are still searching for him. A passenger, Thomas Quick, was arrested and charged with possessing marijuana.

Police say they found 385 grams of marijuana and more than $3,200 of cash inside the vehicle.

Quick was arraigned Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, little Jayden is doing okay – laughing and playing again.

His mother was imagining the worst.

“How could you just leave a scene like that? Especially with a child involved,” Knowlton said.

Meanwhile, Knowlton’s mother is still in the hospital.

“My mom has a fractured neck, a broken toe, and in severe pain. They can’t get her pain under control so she is still currently at Albany Med.”

As the healing process begins, the family is happy to be together and hoping the driver is caught before somebody else is badly hurt.

“He could do hurt somebody else who may not be as lucky as us.”

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.