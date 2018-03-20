VT teen accused of planning mass school shooting ordered jailed until trial

Related Coverage Student helps prevent potential school shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – The Poultney teenager accused of planning a mass school shooting will remain in jail, pending a trial.

Court documents showed at least eight factors the trial court may look into, including Jack Sawyer’s character and mental condition.

Sawyer was in a facility addressing mental health issues at the time he began planning the shooting.

He has been ordered held without bail.

Sawyer was arrested in February after police received a tip he was planning a mass school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.