VT teen accused of planning mass school shooting ordered jailed until trial

By Published:

RUTLAND, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – The Poultney teenager accused of planning a mass school shooting will remain in jail, pending a trial.

Court documents showed at least eight factors the trial court may look into, including Jack Sawyer’s character and mental condition.

Sawyer was in a facility addressing mental health issues at the time he began planning the shooting.

He has been ordered held without bail.

Sawyer was arrested in February after police received a tip he was planning a mass school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s