United Airlines suspends transports of pets in cargo hold

CHICAGO (CNN) – United Airlines says it’s putting a stop to the shipping of unaccompanied pets on its flights.

The airline said effective immediately it will stop accepting new reservations for its petsafe program but it will honor any reservations made through March 20th.

The suspension does not affect pets accompanied by passengers in the cabin.

United’s website says they are conducting a thorough and systematic review of their program.

The policy change comes in the wake of recent mishaps involving the airline and pets.

Last week, a French bulldog died after a flight attendant told its owner that it needed to be put in the overhead luggage bin.

A few days later, a dog that was supposed to go to Kansas was mistakenly shipped to Japan.

The review is expected to be completed by May 1.

