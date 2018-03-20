Season tickets going on sale for the Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Season tickets for the Saratoga Race Course go on sale Tuesday.

As bitterly cold as it is, it’s the first day of spring and we’re inching closer and closer to track season in Saratoga.

We’re exactly four months away from opening day and season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Last year’s meet set a record for wagering with a handle of $646 million and there were some unforgettable races.

Tuesday is the day to reserve your seat for the 40 days of racing whether it’s the clubhouse that costs $825 or the grandstand at $550. There’s a new upscale option inside the grandstand called “The Stretch” where you can reserve dining tables and bar seats with great views of the thoroughbreds entering the final stretch.

A big perk of being a season ticket holder is the track giveaways.

The easiest way to buy tickets is to go online to NYRA Account Manager and choose your virtual seats.