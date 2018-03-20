Police: Austin Goodwill incident not related to bombings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an “incendiary device” and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas’ capital city.

The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn’t caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.

One man in his 30s was injured and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping center nearby.

But authorities insisted that the incident wasn’t related to five bomb blasts that have killed two people and severely injured four others since March 2.