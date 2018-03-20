NY budget talks heating up ahead of deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Budget talks are heating up at the New York State Capitol.

“It’s not just disappointment I actually think they are actually a little crazy,” Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb said.

Kolb says he is not happy with the Assembly’s proposed budget that passed last week. The biggest problem according to Kolb is that it adds in almost $2 billion of more taxes and fees. That is double what the Governor proposed. The budget also goes over the two percent spending limit cap.

“They don’t care they just want to find as many opportunities to spend more money and tax the taxpayer to pay for it.”

Assemblyman Kolb says he also is not pleased with the added public policy bills in the budget.

“I think if we just focused on dollar and cents which I believe the budget should be about and left all those other topics outside the budget, then I think its absolutely doable to get the budget done on time.”

Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on the other hand says that the lack of some critical policy issues is why she did not support the Senate budget that also passed last week. She says gun legislation and important protections against the federal tax bill is needed to help protect taxpayers in the finalized budget.

“I made several statements before our conference voted against it,” Stewart-Cousins said. “I’m hoping during the next two weeks so many of these critical issues will be addressed.”

Both minority leaders do agree on one thing though, when it comes to finalizing the budget, making a deal over the added taxes and fees will be an uphill battle.

“I hope we can all agree that we have to come together and make sure that New Yorkers can continue to be in a great economic position regardless of what Washington does.”

The finalized budget is due on April 1st.