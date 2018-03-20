Exclusive: Rensselaer fire victim speaks to NEWS 10

RENSSELAER, N. Y. (NEWS 10) – Just one week after a mother, grandmother, and 8-year-old boy tragically lost their lives in a house fire in Rensselaer, we’re still learning new information.



NEWS10 ABC sat down in an exclusive interview with Motasam Alshami, one of the only two family members who escaped the fire.

To say he is dealing with immense loss would be an understatement, but Motasam shared stories with News10 about his lost family, including his little brother, Aymen, who he says was his best friend. Motasam also recounts details from the night Aymen lost his life.

“Waking up, I thought it was a dream or a nightmare or something I thought ‘this can’t be real,’” Motasam recalls.

He says when his mother woke him on March 11th and told him their house was on fire he couldn’t believe it until he heard alarms and began choking on smoke.

“It was hard to breathe and you could just feel yourself start burning,” Motasam recalls

Motasam recalls running with his mother to help his family members who were sleeping downstairs, but the smoke was overwhelming.

“We couldn’t breathe and we opened the window and I guess the oxygen made the flames and the smoke come out the window more. So we poked our heads out and tried to breathe in some quick air to go back downstairs but we couldn’t. So I was like “mom, we have to jump out the window right now,” Motasam says.

And Motasam says his mother literally hit the ground running – straight back into the burning house.

“She’s so brave. Like seeing what she did.. she jumped out the window, got back up like nothing was wrong with her and just ran back in the house to save them.”

Matar some had no idea he would never see his mother again. Or his grandmother, or his eight-year-old brother, Aymen.

When asked what he would say to his brother if he could see him one more time Motasam said he would tell Aymen “how much I love him. And that I look up to him basically.”

Motasams 16-year-old sister Rafa also escaped the fire. She’s currently in a burn unit in Syracuse in critical condition. Motasam says she is strong and he knows she can pull through. Now he just hopes he can find the strength to tell her what has happened.

“They’re letting her sleep and everything. They wake her up for a certain amount of time then put her back to sleep for a little bit just so she doesn’t feel the pain,” he tells us. When asked if Rafa knows about the tragedy, Motasam says no. “That’s what’s really hurting me. How am I gonna tell her?”